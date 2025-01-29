Ex-Lecce captain Lucioni: Dorgu deserves Man Utd move

Former Lecce captain Fabio Lucioni is backing Patrick Dorgu to join Manchester United.

United are haggling with Lecce over a fee for the Denmark wing-back.

Luicioni, who has just been released by Palermo, told Telerama: "I would have already bought him a plane ticket.

"I say this in a positive sense, because he is a boy who has made an important journey in the youth sector and has shown that he can compete in a higher level of football than the one you experience in Lecce.

"So it's right that he goes."

On Lecce, Luicioni added: "A few years ago I decided with my wife and my family to settle here. In addition to the visceral affection we feel towards each other, the quality of life is exceptional. Just think that in the summer you can choose, based on the wind, whether to go to the Ionian or the Adriatic: this is already a privilege.

"Furthermore, with my wife, we have decided to make an investment in the medical-health sector."