Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd kickoff Gyokeres negotiations with Sporting CP
St.James’ Park could end Liverpool's invincible form with unbelievable top 6 record
Arsenal set to rotate against Man Utd as defensive crisis looms
Arsenal could avoid Isak and Gyokeres and sign Everton forward for free

Fonseca pleased with AC Milan attitude for Coppa rout

Carlos Volcano
Fonseca pleased with AC Milan attitude for Coppa rout
Fonseca pleased with AC Milan attitude for Coppa routAction Plus
AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca was pleased with their attitude for Tuesday's Coppa Italia win against Sassuolo.

Milan won 6-1 on Tuesday, with Samu Chukwueze (2), Tijjani Reijnders, Rafael Leao, Davide Calabria and Tammy Abraham scoring.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“It was a very good performance, the first half was magnificent and also helped me to rest some players,” Fonseca told  Mediaset.

“I have only positive things to say, as we took it very seriously, I am very satisfied with the attitude of the players.

“I always said that I have faith in all my players, that is why they all get to play. I am satisfied today, as some who haven’t played as much this season put in a great performance. They showed me that they are ready and that is what I want to hear.

“I told the players that the most important thing in these fixtures is to avoid relaxation. It was crucial we start strong with intensity, recover the ball quickly, press high, and they did all of that.

“In the past it was a problem caused by the attitude against the smaller teams, but today we showed real progress on that score. I can only be satisfied.

“I am responsible for everything that happens in this side and if we had the wrong attitude before, I will not try to run away from my responsibility for that.”

Mentions
Coppa ItaliaAC MilanSassuoloSerie ASerie B
Related Articles
Leao hails Coppa triumph: Family atmosphere inside AC Milan
Spalletti: Italy must allow AC Milan teen Camarda to develop
Dida: AC Milan keeper Maignan will become best in the world