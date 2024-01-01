Tribal Football

Bournemouth chief Blake delighted with new Semenyo deal
Semenyo agrees new deal with Bournemouth
Bournemouth boss Iraola: Victory at Wolves deserved
Wolves boss O'Neil: Our worst performance of the season
Bournemouth boss Iraola explains Semenyo bench start for Palace win
Bournemouth boss Iraola: Early second-half goal sparked fight-back
Iraola 'very happy' as Bournemouth stun Luton with amazing fight-back
Burnley boss Kompany: I won't blame ref for Bournemouth defeat
Iraola relieved as Bournemouth win at Burnley
