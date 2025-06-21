Man Utd, Spurs unimpressed by Bournemouth price for Semenyo

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Bournemouth are prising Antoine Semenyo out of a move away this summer.

The Athletic says Tottenham and Manchester United have sounded out Bournemouth for the winger, but have pulled back due to the Cherries' asking price.

Bournemouth are demanding £70m to sell Semenyo, which neither Spurs nor United will consider.

Indeed, both clubs have made no attempt to negotiate given Bournemouth's price far outstrips their valuation.

As recently as July last year, Semenyo signed a new five-year contract with Bournemouth.

