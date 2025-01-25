Bournemouth boss Iraola: Kluivert in a great moment for himself

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola heaped praise on Justin Kluivert after their 5-1 thrashing of Nottingham Forest.

Kluivert was again superb as Dango Outtara struck a hat-trick on the day.

Advertisement Advertisement

On the Dutchman, Iraola said: “I think every offensive player because today Justin scored, Dango obviously, Antoine (Semenyo) at the end. I think they are adding numbers.

“I think Justin is obviously playing with confidence. For me the first goal is key, it's a good transition but he had options to play both sides and he decides to take the shot. And it's a great decision, a great finish.

“He also scores an amazing goal after that is disallowed, but this was a lovely, lovely goal. And the assist to Dango.

“Apart from the job that he normally does in our press, he's adding numbers that is always very nice.”