Bournemouth winger Semenyo happy to reach FA Cup quarters

Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo says they deserved their FA Cup win against Wolves.

The Cherries won on penalties after the scores had finished 1-1 after extra-time. Evanilson had Bournemouth ahead before Matheus Cunha struck for Wolves. Cunha missed the shootout after being sent-off at the end of extra-time.

Advertisement Advertisement

Semenyo said afterwards: "It was end-to-end stuff. I feel like everyone's legs started to go after 90 minutes.

"It went to pens and luckily we won - grateful.

"I feel like we could have done it in 90 minutes, but the most important thing is we got the win and we're into the next round.

"I think as a group we need to be a bit more clinical and maybe in the table we'd be higher.

"I think now we have got the win and we will see who we get tomorrow."