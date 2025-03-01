Tribal Football
Most Read
Orlando Pirates attacker Mofokeng interesting Barcelona
Man Utd boss Amorim: I've been embarrassed
Besiktas coach Solskjaer tells Man Utd chiefs: The culture is the club's people
Real Madrid urging Arsenal defender Saliba to be patient

Bournemouth winger Semenyo happy to reach FA Cup quarters

Paul Vegas
Bournemouth winger Semenyo happy to reach FA Cup quarters
Bournemouth winger Semenyo happy to reach FA Cup quartersTribalfootball
Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo says they deserved their FA Cup win against Wolves.

The Cherries won on penalties after the scores had finished 1-1 after extra-time. Evanilson had Bournemouth ahead before Matheus Cunha struck for Wolves. Cunha missed the shootout after being sent-off at the end of extra-time.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Semenyo said afterwards: "It was end-to-end stuff. I feel like everyone's legs started to go after 90 minutes.

"It went to pens and luckily we won - grateful.

"I feel like we could have done it in 90 minutes, but the most important thing is we got the win and we're into the next round.

"I think as a group we need to be a bit more clinical and maybe in the table we'd be higher.

"I think now we have got the win and we will see who we get tomorrow."

Mentions
FA CupPremier LeagueSemenyo AntoineBournemouthWolves
Related Articles
Bournemouth boss Iraola frustrated after Cup win: Wolves didn't play to win
FA Cup roundup: City come back to beat Plymouth, Bournemouth edge Wolves on penalties
Wolves midfielder Bellegarde happy in new role; ready for Bournemouth