Bournemouth attacker Semenyo: Kluivert deserved his hat-trick

Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo was full of praise for Justin Kluivert after yesterday's 4-1 win at Newcastle.

Kluivert hit a hat-trick for the Cherries on the day.

Advertisement Advertisement

Afterwards, Semenyo said: "It was a crazy achievement from us. We just knew we should have pressed into place, and if we did, we would have chances – as you saw by a few of the goals, we got the pressure right and it gave us the three points.

"We knew that they would keep the ball behind for some time and we would take advantage of their back chain. As soon as the goalkeeper played the ball to the center defender, it was our signal to go and it worked perfectly.

"Justin Kluivert's finishes were something special. He is a top player for us. It was a well-deserved hat trick."