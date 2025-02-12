Bournemouth attacker Semenyo: I'll continue taking spotkicks like that

Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo was in a confident mood after his impressive performance against Everton in the FA Cup.

The Ghanaian smashed a spot-kick past Jordan Pickford with a no-look run-up, marking his fourth goal in six games.

His strike, followed by Daniel Jebbison’s strike, secured Bournemouth’s 2-0 FA Cup fifth-round spot.

“Obviously, lots of practice; practice makes perfect,” he said to Daily Echo.

“So if I get the opportunity again, I'll do the same thing. So, happy with that.”

“We knew what we expected when we came, a lot of aerial battles, lots of physical battles, but we handled it really well,” he said.

“Managed to get two goals quite early and that kind of helped us see the game from quite early on. And, yeah, put our bodies on the line, defended as a team and clean sheet as well for the boys.

“So it was overall a good performance and into the next round.”