Big Prem trio scouting Bournemouth winger Semenyo

Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo is attracting interest from the country's biggest clubs.

The Ghana international has enjoyed career best form for the Cherries this season, scoring seven goals and making four assists.

The Independent says while Semenyo isn't a priority target, he is being scouted by Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool ahead of the summer market.

Semenyo signed a new deal with Bournemouth last summer, which runs to 2029.

However, Bournemouth would be prepared to sell this summer at a mooted starting price of £45m.

For his part, 25 year-old Semenyo is also considering his options, particularly given the big club interest now arriving.