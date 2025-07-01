Talks between Tottenham and West Ham's Kudus begin in huge summer deal

Transfer talks between Tottenham and West Ham United forward Mohammed Kudus have begun.

Kudus’s release clause means he is available for £85M for Premier League clubs, £80M for European clubs, and £120M for Saudi sides between July 1st and July 10th. Despite his price, Tottenham are said to be very keen on the winger as manager Thomas Frank attempts to rebuild his attack.

The North Lodon side had shown an interest in Bryan Mbeumo, Antoine Semenyo and Eberechi Eze but the Brentford forward is a Manchester United fan and only has eyes for a move to Old Trafford whilst the Palace star is heavily linked with rivals Arsenal.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano reported on the potential deal, stating that talks have begun between the two parties in what would be one of the biggest deals of the summer.

“Talks between Mohammed Kudus and Tottenham on project/personal terms are underway, positive approach.

“Kudus’ open to joining Spurs while talks continue with both player and West Ham sides.

“There are two more clubs still involved in the race.”

Joining Spurs would make Kudus the first player to move directly from West Ham since midfielder Scott Parker in 2011 and would signal that Frank is ready to take his new side into a new European campaign after the club lifted the Europa League last season.

The winger joined the Hammers for nearly £40M from Ajax two summers ago and scored 14 goals in all competitions in his first season in England. West Ham may have to sell to buy this summer which means a deal could be made to let Kudus leave for less which would then allow manager Graham Potter to invest in his squad before the season begins.