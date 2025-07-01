Semenyo signs new Bournemouth contract

Antoine Semenyo has signed a new long-term deal with Bournemouth, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2030.

Since arriving from Bristol City, Ghana international Antoine Semenyo has become a key player for Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Advertisement Advertisement

During the 2024–25 season, he played a vital role, contributing 13 goals and seven assists across all competitions, as the team secured a record points tally in the English top flight.

“I’ve grown so much at the club, both on and off the pitch, and I’m really happy to have signed ahead of returning for pre-season,” Semenyo said.

“From the fans to the staff and my teammates, I can’t speak highly enough of the people around the club. It’s a great place to be and I’m excited to get back to Bournemouth and continue the hard work with the new season just around the corner.”