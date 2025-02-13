Bournemouth's Semenyo says Jebbison set to become top striker

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo believes Daniel Jebbison has the potential to develop into a top-class striker after his return to the club. 

Jebbison has scored twice since coming back from a tough loan spell at Watford, stepping up amid injuries to Evanilson and Enes Unal

Both goals came in the FA Cup, with the young forward netting against West Brom and Everton to help the Cherries progress. 

“Definitely pleased for him (for his goal at Everton),” Semenyo said about his teammate. 

“He's got the potential, you see it every day in training. 

“So, I think he just needs to keep going when he gets to start, show that and show why he deserves to be in the team. So happy for him and may that continue, God willing.” 

