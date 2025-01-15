Semenyo happy scoring in Bournemouth draw at Chelsea

Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo was happy to score against Chelsea on Tuesday night.

The Cherries and Blues played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Despite being up 2-1 late in the game, a late Reece James equalizer knocked some of the optimism out of the Cherries.

Post-game, Semenyo said of his goal in the game to TNT Sports: "Ryan Christie got the ball and it was a shift and shoot.

“I knew what I was going to do. The execution was right and it went in the net. Take the point and we move on to the next game. It's all we can do.

"We got in and the manager wasn't happy. Livened us up really. We needed the intensity and to get the press right. That's how we've got our points this season by showing our resilience. We just need to keep going as a team."