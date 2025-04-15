Bournemouth matchwinner Semenyo: We deserve Europe

Antoine Semenyo was happy proving Bournemouth matchwinner against Fulham on Monday.

Semenyo struck in the opening minute for the only goal of the game at Dean Court.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told Sky Sports afterwards: "It feels like a big win, the last couple of games have been frustrating.

"We knew coming into this game we needed to get a win, needed to correct all the stuff that's gone wrong in the last couple of games.

"We did that today, got a goal early and defended for most of the game. We had to defend as a unit and stick together.

"We knew in ourselves. The last couple of games we could have got wins but it didn't go that way. A reaction was important."

On his goal, he continued: "As soon as I got it I knew I was going to shift onto my left, I just needed space. It was a nice tidy, calm and collected finish. I knew the goal would come, I'm so happy, it's such a relief.

"I'm easy with both sides to be honest. I'm comfortable going on the left and the right, even down the middle as well. Wherever the manager wants me to be I'll play.

"I feel like I should be getting more. I've had numerous opportunities in games where I should have just smashed it or placed it, missed a couple of chances. I know for my own self with the quality I have I should be getting better numbers.

"I am working on it every week in training. The manager is helping me with little details, watching things over on clips. Hopefully with the last five or six games I can get a couple more goals and assists. There's more to come."

On reaching Europe this season, Semenyo added: "All season long we have been grinding and beating the top six teams. This little phase we are going through, losing and drawing, every team goes through that but that is why this win is so important.

"I feel like what we have done this year we do definitely deserve the European places."