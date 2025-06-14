Man United eye two Premier League stars as Bryan Mbeumo talks stall

Man United are reportedly eying moves for Premier League duo Antoine Semento and Eberechi Eze should they fail to sign Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford.

Ruben Amorim’s side have lost ground to Tottenham in the race to sign Mbeumo, 25, from Brentford after their £55 million offer was rejected.

Advertisement Advertisement

Spurs have since made a £70 million offer, with Thomas Frank keen to reunite with the forward and bring him to North London.

Now, according to ESPN, United are keeping tabs on Eze, 26, and Semenyo, 25, should they fail to sign Mbuemo.

The report adds that neither option will come cheap for Man United, and will likely cost a similar fee to the one Brentford are demanding for the Cameroon international.