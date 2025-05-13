Man Utd hold talks with Bournemouth's Semenyo as part of Amorim's huge rebuild

Manchester United have held talks with Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo as the club lines up a huge summer move.

This is according to a report by talkSPORT, who claim the 25-year-old has already held talks with Old Trafford execs over a move in the summer as they plot a major overhaul in attacking areas this summer after the club scored 42 times in 36 Premier League games this season.

The 25-year-old has scored nine goals and registered six assists in the Premier League this season and is arguably the Cherries' most talented player alongside the likes of Dean Huijsen, who is linked with Real Madrid and Milos Kerkez who is linked with champions Liverpool.

The Bournemouth star has also attracted interest from Premier League rivals Newcastle and current runners-up Arsenal in what is looking to be a race for the Ghanaian international over the next few months. Semenyo can play on both the left and right flanks which would be a huge help for Amorim heading into the new season,n especially if the side enters the Champions League which will require maximum flexibility.

Semenyo only put pen to paper on a new Bournemouth deal last season, meaning he is currently tied down with the Cherries until 2029 but as talks have already started a deal looks to be on the horizon for the Red Devils in what is a sensible transfer for Amorim’s tricky 3-4-2-1 system.