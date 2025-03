Manchester United are watching Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo.

Semenyo has been one of the big success stories at Bournemouth this season under manager Andoni Iraola.

Local journalist Dylan McBennett is reporting United are keeping tabs on Semenyo this season.

The winger-turned-striker has been outstanding under Iraola and is attracting interest from across Europe.

Semenyo, 25, is tied to the Cherries to 2029.