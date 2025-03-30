Bournemouth set Semenyo price as Chelsea, Liverpool circle

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / David Horton / SPP
Bournemouth will demand huge money this summer for Antoine Semenyo.

The Ghana internationalis attracting interest from the Premier League's biggest clubs.

The Sun says Tottenham, Chelsea and Liverpool are all eyeing Semenyo for the summer market.

And Bournemouth are prepared to sell - though at a starting price of £75m.

The Cherries are basing their price on what Manchester United paid for Antony and Chelsea for Mykhailo Mudryk.

Semenyo has nine goals and six assists in 32 appearances for Bournemouth this season.

