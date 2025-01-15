Tribal Football
Most Read
DONE DEAL: Leon completes move to Man Utd
Flick says Barcelona ready for Betis; proud to win Supercopa
Man Utd academy starlets Gore and Amass set to leave
Man Utd open to selling winger for the right price

Liverpool's Doak could play major part in swap deal with Bournemouth's Semenyo

Ansser Sadiq
Liverpool's Doak could play major part in swap deal with Bournemouth's Semenyo
Liverpool's Doak could play major part in swap deal with Bournemouth's Semenyo Action Plus
Liverpool starlet Ben Doak may well be on the move in the winter transfer window.

The youngster’s Middlesbrough future has been plunged into some uncertainty this week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Northern Echo, the Reds may use him as part of a deal for Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo.

The latter has been a revelation in the Premier League this season, scoring vital goals in big games.

Semenyo recently scored a stunner at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea in a 2-2 draw.

With several top teams after him, Liverpool may want to make a mid-season move.

Mentions
Premier LeagueSemenyo AntoineDoak BenLiverpoolBournemouthMiddlesbroughChelseaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool have edge on Newcastle in race for Bournemouth attacker Semenyo
Bournemouth new favourites to land Liverpool attacker Doak
Middlesbrough boss Carrick on Liverpool whiz Doak: He just gets on with his work, it suits him here