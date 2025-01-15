Liverpool's Doak could play major part in swap deal with Bournemouth's Semenyo

Liverpool starlet Ben Doak may well be on the move in the winter transfer window.

The youngster’s Middlesbrough future has been plunged into some uncertainty this week.

Per The Northern Echo, the Reds may use him as part of a deal for Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo.

The latter has been a revelation in the Premier League this season, scoring vital goals in big games.

Semenyo recently scored a stunner at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea in a 2-2 draw.

With several top teams after him, Liverpool may want to make a mid-season move.