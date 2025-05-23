Semenyo: Bournemouth eager to finish the season as winners

Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo says they want to finish the season with a winning flourish.

While only a very slim chance of European qualification exists, Semenyo insists they can be overall proud of their season.

He told the Daily Echo: “There was always a slight possibility, and we had an open mind.

“We knew that we had to come and win today, so, I mean, the journey's over, but I mean, like I said, it's been a really good season.

“I feel that everyone can be proud of themselves and last game, three points.

“Hopefully that's what we can do.”

On facing Leicester on Sunday, Semenyo said: “I think we want to finish off strong, but with the season that we've had this year, everyone can be proud of themselves.

“So get three points in their last game and then just recoup for next season.”