Tribal Football
Most Read
Modric announces he is leaving Real Madrid: Everything has a beginning and an end
Man United transfer kitty revealed after Europa League heartbreak
Enzo encouraged as Chelsea inform Real Madrid of sale price
Man United make Ruben Amorim sack decision after Europa League heartbreak

Semenyo: Bournemouth eager to finish the season as winners

Carlos Volcano
Semenyo: Bournemouth eager to finish the season as winners
Semenyo: Bournemouth eager to finish the season as winnersAction Plus
Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo says they want to finish the season with a winning flourish.

While only a very slim chance of European qualification exists, Semenyo insists they can be overall proud of their season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told the Daily Echo: “There was always a slight possibility, and we had an open mind.

“We knew that we had to come and win today, so, I mean, the journey's over, but I mean, like I said, it's been a really good season.

“I feel that everyone can be proud of themselves and last game, three points.

“Hopefully that's what we can do.”

On facing Leicester on Sunday, Semenyo said: “I think we want to finish off strong, but with the season that we've had this year, everyone can be proud of themselves.

“So get three points in their last game and then just recoup for next season.” 

Mentions
Premier LeagueSemenyo AntoineBournemouthLeicester
Related Articles
La Liga giants interested in shock move for Jamie Vardy
Leicester to sack Van Nistelrooy and replace him with former Southampton boss Martin
Chillwell opens up on life after Chelsea and Palace: I’m hungry for more trophies