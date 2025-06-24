Tottenham chiefs convinced tempting Eze away from Crystal Palace

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Tottenham chiefs believe Ebere Eze is ready to leave Crystal Palace this summer.

With Newcastle and Aston Villa also keen, Spurs know they can sign Eze by triggering a £68m buyout clause in his Palace deal.

And the Mirror says Spurs are convinced the England international would welcome a move across London should they match his option.

New Spurs boss Thomas Frank sees Eze as a potential replacement for unsettled captain Heung-min Son and with a Champions League campaign to look forward to, there is a confidence it is an opportunity that the player would be happy to embrace.

Spurs see Eze as an easier deal to close than Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo and Manchester United target Bryan Mbeumo, of Brentford.

 

