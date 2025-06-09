Man United eye Bryan Mbeumo alternative as deal stalls

Man United are looking at a potential Bryan Mbeumo alternative with Brentford holding firm over their asking price for the forward.

Brentford are reportedly looking for a massive £70 million to agree to the sale of Mbeumo, 25, and Man United are yet to reach that valuation, with their first bid being around £55 million.

According to Sky Sports, Ruben Amorim’s side could now turn their attention to Bournemouth ace Antoine Semenyo.

Semenyo is understood to be valued at a similar price to Mbeumo following an impressive season on the South Coast, in which he scored 13 goals and provided six assists in 42 games.

United won’t have a free run at him, however, with Tottenham also interested in the winger and able to offer Champions League football.