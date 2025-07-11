Man United have bid for key Real Madrid star rejected

Man United have reportedly had a massive bid for Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni with Xabi Alonso keen to keep him.

According to Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda, Real Madrid rejected a massive £78 million offer from Man United for the 25-year-old.

United are desperate to improve their midfield following their worst ever Premier League season and could return with another bid.

It’s understood new manager Xabi Alonso views Tchouaméni as a key member of his squad, however, and won’t entertain any attempts to lure him away.

It remains to be seen whether the France international would be willing to make the move to Old Trafford considering the recent turmoil.