Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd accept Juventus offer for Sancho
Why Chelsea's decision to allow Noni Madueke to join Arsenal seems strange
Man Utd complete the signing of Southampton teenager after over a year of scouting
Branthwaite's incredible release clause revealed after Man Utd bid was rejected

Man United have bid for key Real Madrid star rejected

Alex Roberts
Man United have bid rejected for key Real Madrid star
Man United have bid rejected for key Real Madrid starLa Liga
Man United have reportedly had a massive bid for Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni with Xabi Alonso keen to keep him.

According to Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda, Real Madrid rejected a massive £78 million offer from Man United for the 25-year-old.

Advertisement
Advertisement

United are desperate to improve their midfield following their worst ever Premier League season and could return with another bid.

It’s understood new manager Xabi Alonso views Tchouaméni as a key member of his squad, however, and won’t entertain any attempts to lure him away.

It remains to be seen whether the France international would be willing to make the move to Old Trafford considering the recent turmoil.

Mentions
Premier LeagueTchouameni AurelienManchester UnitedReal MadridLaLigaFootball Transfers