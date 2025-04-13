Al Nassr join race for Bournemouth winger Semenyo

Al Nassr are chasing Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo.

The big spending Saudis are targeting the Premier League market for a new attacking addition.

West Ham United attacker Mohammed Kudus is a priority target, says talkSPORT.

However, should they cannot secure the Ghana international, Al Nassr will turn to Semenyo.

The winger is expected to leave Dean Court this summer, with Bournemouth insisting at a starting price of £40m.