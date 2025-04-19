Man Utd join battle for £70M Bournemouth star Semenyo

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester United are interested in Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo.

The Ghana international is being linked with England's biggest clubs, including Arsenal and Liverpool, this season.

The Daily Mail says United are also interested in the free-scoring attacker, though Bournemouth's valuation could turn them off.

Given the frenzied interest, Bournemouth are demanding a starting price of £70m for a summer auction.

Semenyo has scored 10 goals and provided six assists in all competitions. Any move from United will hinge on major sales, including Aston Villa loanee Marcus Rashford.

