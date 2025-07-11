Leandro Trossard agrees shock Arsenal exit

Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard has reportedly agreed to join Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce as the North London club reshape their attack.

According to a report from The Sun, Trossard, 30, will leave Arsenal and join Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce as part of the club’s attacking overhaul.

Mikel Arteta is understood to be pushing Arsenal to sign more forwards after once again coming second in the race for the Premier League title last season.

The report adds that Trossard was convinced to make the move to Turkey after a conversation with Mourinho in which he explained his vision and ambition.

Arsenal are set to sign Noni Madueke from Chelsea after the two clubs agreed to a £52 million deal and are also interested in Eberechi Eze.