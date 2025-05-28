Osimhen offered €120m by Al-Hilal; club linked to Ronaldo move

Al-Hilal have made a huge offer to attract Victor Osimhen, while the possibility of signing Cristiano Ronaldo also remains.

According to FootMercato, the Saudi team offered €120 million over three years to sign the Nigeria international while they are keen to include him in their squad for the upcoming Club World Cup starting next month.

Osimhen is set to leave Turkey following a stellar loan spell at Galatasaray, where he scored 36 goals in 40 appearances to help secure the league title.

Despite his impressive form, Napoli are reportedly unwilling to keep him under manager Antonio Conte. Al-Hilal have also set their sights on Cristiano Ronaldo, who has hinted at a possible departure from Al-Nassr.