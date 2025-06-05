Fan evades security to reach Portugal captain Ronaldo in warm-up

A young fan managed to avoid security and reach Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo during the pre-match warm-up for their Nations League semifinal against Germany.

The young fan made a plea to Al-Nassr star Ronaldo for a photo with his phone before security ushered him away.

The fan grabbed Ronaldo with the hope of a photo, but was tackled by security and led away.

Ronaldo proved the big winner at the Allianz Arena, as he scored the winning goal for Portugal as they fought from 1-0 down to win the semifinal 2-1.

At 40, it was Ronaldo's 937th career goal.