Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal confirm 17 player departures including Jorginho, Tierney and Sterling
Three clubs circle as Jadon Sancho returns to Man United
Brentford attacker Mbuemo delivers personal demands to Man Utd
Man Utd willing to match Mbeumo's huge wage demands as transfer talks begin

Fan evades security to reach Portugal captain Ronaldo in warm-up

Carlos Volcano
Fan evades security to reach Portugal captain Ronaldo in warm-up
Fan evades security to reach Portugal captain Ronaldo in warm-upAction Plus
A young fan managed to avoid security and reach Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo during the pre-match warm-up for their Nations League semifinal against Germany.

The young fan made a plea to Al-Nassr star Ronaldo for a photo with his phone before security ushered him away.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The fan grabbed Ronaldo with the hope of a photo, but was tackled by security and led away.

Ronaldo proved the big winner at the Allianz Arena, as he scored the winning goal for Portugal as they fought from 1-0 down to win the semifinal 2-1.

At 40, it was Ronaldo's 937th career goal.

 

 

Mentions
UEFA Nations LeagueSaudi Professional LeagueRonaldo CristianoAl Nassr
Related Articles
Cristiano Ronaldo makes shock Al-Nassr U-turn
Tottenham to cash in on captain Son if Saudi offer comes in this summer
Al Nassr director on Ronaldo's departure: Hopefully we can find a solution on a renewal...