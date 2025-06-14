Sporting CP president Varandas seeks to clarify Gyokeres price fury as Arsenal, Man Utd circle

Sporting CP president Frederico Varandas has sought to clarify Viktor Gyokeres' asking price amid interest from Arsenal and Manchester United.

After claims of "blackmail", Varandas insists while he told the Swede's camp that Sporting wouldn't hold the striker to his €100m buyout clause, the president says no sale price was ever set.

It has been suggested Sporting would be willing to accept €60m to sell the striker, but Varandas is now quoted by Record stating: "It was agreed that Sporting would not demand the release clause at the end of the following season, especially because he was going to be 27.

"Then, we knew Viktor's dream of going to a club where he could fight for the Champions League and we have common sense.

"We guaranteed that we would not demand 100 million. In that meeting, the agent wanted to anchor the departure to a value, he spoke of 60 million, 70 million... And I said 'there's no point in setting a value' because I don't know what will happen here in a year, if he gets injured, if he has a disappointing season... There's no point in setting a value, I don't know if it will be 40, 60 or 80. What I can guarantee is that I will not demand 100 million.

"From then on, I never spoke to the agent again, I never spoke to the player about departures and values. 10 months have passed and I see the agent in the press spouting information here and there, but Sporting has common sense, it keeps its word.

"The president of Sporting said that the club would not demand the clause and that we would adjust the value to Viktor's performance, he was one of the best players ever to step on the pitch in Portugal."

Gyokeres is furious with Sporting and Varandas' stand and has now removed all mentions of the club from his social media profile.