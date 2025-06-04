Ronaldo scores winner to give Portugal victory over Germany & spot in Nations League final

Portugal sealed their spot in the UEFA Nations League (UNL) final after Cristiano Ronaldo’s 137th international goal secured a 2-1 comeback victory over Germany, ending a run of five consecutive defeats in the match-up for the Selecao.

With kick-off delayed by 10 minutes due to a storm in Munich, both sides looked determined to stamp their authority on proceedings early on.

Leon Goretzka directed a low effort straight at Diogo Costa after a clever cut-back by Joshua Kimmich while at the other end, Ronaldo saw a sharp strike comfortably held by Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The hosts continued to provide a threat as the first half progressed, but Costa stood firm in the Portugal goal, denying Nick Woltemade and Goretzka in quick succession with a pair of superb saves.

Having gone three consecutive away games without victory (D2, L1), Roberto Martínez’s side lacked confidence and struggled to create anything of note in the final third, as the scores remained level at the break.

Die Mannschaft duly upped the ante at the start of the second period, and their pressure was duly rewarded with a breakthrough in the 48th minute. Kimmich’s lofted delivery into the box fell perfectly for Wirtz, and the seemingly Liverpool-bound playmaker held his nerve to direct a clinical header into the bottom corner.

Undeterred, Portugal quickly regrouped and found an equaliser shortly after the hour mark, with substitute Francisco Conceicao skipping away from Robin Gosens before advancing to the edge of the box and curling a stunning strike into the top corner.

That goal completely shifted the momentum inside the Allianz Arena, and the Selecao completed their turnaround just five minutes later as Nuno Mendes broke through the German backline and set up Ronaldo for a simple close-range finish.

Stunned by the visitors’ quickfire double, Germany went in pursuit of a response with time ticking into the final quarter-hour. However, Karim Adeyemi could only hit the outside of the post from range as the Portuguese rearguard held firm, inflicting just a second defeat in 13 matches for Julian Nagelsmann’s side on German soil.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Nuno Mendes (Portugal)

