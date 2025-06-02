Yamal rejects Ronaldo comparison amid Ballon d'Or talk

Lamine Yamal was asked if he thinks he deserves to win the Ballon d'Or, in a question that referenced Cristiano Ronaldo's supposed arrogance.

The Portugal international sparked debate earlier this year when he declared himself the Greatest Of All Time, placing himself above Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona, and Pele.

The teenager, a Ballon d'Or contender, was recently asked about Ronaldo's comments and whether he might be tempted to follow suit by declaring himself the best player in the world right now.

"I don't think about it. You'll be in trouble if you think about winning the Ballon d'Or. You think about playing, winning, and it will come," Yamal told El Partizado de COPE.

"If I win the Champions League and the World Cup next year, it will come. It's about enjoying it and letting it come when it has to."

Yamal played a key role in helping Barcelona secure a domestic treble in the 2024–25 season, winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de Espana.