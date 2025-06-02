Tribal Football
Most Read
'No agreement' between Chelsea and Jadon Sancho on salary
Luis Diaz's fiancée Gera Ponce sends goodbye message to Liverpool fans
David Beckham disappointed with player behavior on Man United tour
Chelsea set to sell 14 deadwood players including Madueke, Felix and Nkunku

Yamal rejects Ronaldo comparison amid Ballon d'Or talk

Shina Oludare
Yamal rejects Ronaldo comparison amid Ballon d'Or talk
Yamal rejects Ronaldo comparison amid Ballon d'Or talkCTK / imago sportfotodienst / Ricardo Larreina
Lamine Yamal was asked if he thinks he deserves to win the Ballon d'Or, in a question that referenced Cristiano Ronaldo's supposed arrogance.

The Portugal international sparked debate earlier this year when he declared himself the Greatest Of All Time, placing himself above Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona, and Pele.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The teenager, a Ballon d'Or contender, was recently asked about Ronaldo's comments and whether he might be tempted to follow suit by declaring himself the best player in the world right now.

"I don't think about it. You'll be in trouble if you think about winning the Ballon d'Or. You think about playing, winning, and it will come," Yamal told El Partizado de COPE.

"If I win the Champions League and the World Cup next year, it will come. It's about enjoying it and letting it come when it has to."

Yamal played a key role in helping Barcelona secure a domestic treble in the 2024–25 season, winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de Espana.

Mentions
Yamal LamineRonaldo CristianoBarcelona