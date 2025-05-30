Cristiano Ronaldo makes shock Al-Nassr U-turn

Tribal Football
Cristiano Ronaldo now looks set to stay at Al-Nassr having reportedly reaching a 'full agreement' over a new deal with the Saudi Pro League club.

The 40-year-old previously looked set to leave Al-Nassr after a second consecutive trophyless season with the club when he said “this chapter is over” on social media.

However, Foot Mercato now claim that he will stay and a ‘full agreement’ is now in place between the two parties.

Saudi sources are also suggesting that Ronaldo has already put pen to paper on a new deal and an announcement is now imminent.

The report adds that the length of his new deal is yet to be revealed but he is ‘expected’ to stay with Al-Nassr until 2027, by the time Ronaldo will be 42.

