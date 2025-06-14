Viktor Gyokeres' dream destination revealed after Man United snub

Tribal Football
Viktor Gyokeres reportedly has his heart set on a move to Arsenal this summer after rejected the chance to join up with Ruben Amorim at Man United.

The 27-year-old is increasingly likely to leave Sporting this summer despite ongoing issues with the Portuguese champions hierarchy.

Man United are understood to have made an approach but were rejected out of hand by Gyokeres, who has major doubts about the direction of the club following their failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

According to Fabrizio Romano, he is now doing everything he can to force through a move to Arsenal after several conversations between the two parties.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with the Sweden international but are also in talks over a move for RB Leipzig ace Benjamin Sesko.

