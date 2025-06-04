Video: Alejandro Garnacho loses it at fan when asked about Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Man United winger Alejandro Grancho was caught on video appearing to shove a fan when asked to weigh in on the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate.

The 20-year-old has had the rare honour of playing with both Messi and Ronaldo during his short career, being an Argentinian at Man United.

Garnacho didn’t appear to have much time when asked who he thought was better, however, pushing the fan who asked him who then acted surprised, saying: “Bro, you pushed me".

His time at Man United seems to be up after a number of reported off-field spats with manager Ruben Amorim.

Amorim reportedly told Garnacho to ‘pray’ he can find a new club amid interest from newly-crowned Serie A champions Napoli.