Cristiano Ronaldo snubs Club World Cup side with brutal message

Cristiano Ronaldo snubbed FIFA Club World Cup side Wydad Casablanca with a brutal four-word message according to the club's president.

Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca are one of 32 clubs set to play in the FIFA Club World Cup which starts today (Saturday, June 14).

They had hoped to be joined by Cristiano Ronaldo, who was likely to leave Al-Nassr at the time, but the 40-year-old had no interest in the move.

Club president Hicham Aït-Menna revealed that there were talks and spoke about the conversation between the two.

Aït-Menna said: “Cristiano Ronaldo wouldn’t have come for the money – he doesn’t need it. I don’t know how the rumour spread, but yes, I did reach out to one of his agent friends about three and a half or four months ago, asking: ‘Would he want to play the Club World Cup?’ He replied, ‘Listen, I don’t think so.'"