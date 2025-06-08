Al-Nassr launching bid for Man Utd rebel Garnacho

Al-Nassr are launching a bid for Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho.

Garnacho is up for sale at United after an end of season bust-up with manager Ruben Amorim.

The Argentina international has been linked with Chelsea and former club Atletico Madrid.

However, the Mirror says Al-Nassr are also keen, viewing Garnacho as an alternative to Liverpool winger Luis Diaz.

A move to Al-Nassr would give Garnacho the chance to play with his hero, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo is currently in talks with Al-Nassr about a new contract and there is confidence inside the Saudi Pro League HQ that a new agreement will be reached.

In Garnacho's case, Al-Nassr are targeting him as a replacement for Sadio Mane, who has been told he can leave this summer.