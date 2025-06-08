Tribal Football
Most Read
Athletic Bilbao attacker Williams open to Arsenal move, but...
Segunda Division promotion playoffs: Oviedo clash with Almeria; Mirandes meet Real Racing
Departing Lille star David selects three giants as transfer preference
Arsenal receive boost from Gyokeres and Sporting CP

Al-Nassr launching bid for Man Utd rebel Garnacho

Paul Vegas
Al-Nassr launching bid for Man Utd rebel Garnacho
Al-Nassr launching bid for Man Utd rebel GarnachoAction Plus
Al-Nassr are launching a bid for Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho.

Garnacho is up for sale at United after an end of season bust-up with manager Ruben Amorim.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Argentina international has been linked with Chelsea and former club Atletico Madrid.

However, the Mirror says Al-Nassr are also keen, viewing Garnacho as an alternative to Liverpool winger Luis Diaz.

A move to Al-Nassr would give Garnacho the chance to play with his hero, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo is currently in talks with Al-Nassr about a new contract and there is confidence inside the Saudi Pro League HQ that a new agreement will be reached.

In Garnacho's case, Al-Nassr are targeting him as a replacement for Sadio Mane, who has been told he can leave this summer.

Mentions
Premier LeagueGarnacho AlejandroRonaldo CristianoDiaz LuisSadio ManeManchester UnitedAtl. MadridChelseaLiverpoolAl NassrFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool winger Luis Diaz agrees terms with Barcelona in what is his dream move
Alejandro Garnahco wants Premier League stay despite Napoli interest
Man Utd outcast Garnacho hoping Chelsea firm up interest