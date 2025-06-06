Angelo: Ronaldo often asks about Brazilian football

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr teammate, Angelo, says the Portuguese star always asks about playing in Brazil.

According to the 20-year-old, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star is curious about the Brazilian league, with Flamengo, Santos, Corinthians, and Palmeiras reportedly drawing most of his interest.''He always asks about everything, how the national team is doing, what the league is like here, because he knows that some players have come here, like Neymar and Memphis (Depay). He always asks which team is leading the Brasileirão, which he always follows,” Angelo told ESPN.

"He doesn't say he likes a specific team, but he always says when he takes off his shirt: 'Imagine me on the Copacabana beach drinking a coconut water!'. He always lets out these comments, he always talks about Flamengo, Santos, Corinthians and Palmeiras"

Ronaldo was previously linked with a move to Botafogo but ultimately chose to remain at Al-Nassr.