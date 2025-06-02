Tribal Football
Shina Oludare
Kimmich in awe of Ronaldo’s ‘crazy numbers’ ahead of Portugal clash
Kimmich in awe of Ronaldo's 'crazy numbers' ahead of Portugal clash
Germany captain Joshua Kimmich praised Cristiano Ronaldo’s remarkable career consistency ahead of their upcoming clash with Portugal.

Ahead of his 100th appearance in this week’s UEFA Nations League semi-final against the Portuguese side, the Bayern Munich star was asked at the pre-match press conference about facing the Real Madrid great.

"I read that he scored (136) goals for the national team," Kimmich told reporters. 

"Cristiano Ronaldo has crazy numbers, especially when you look at the consistency, he's been playing at a very high level for over 20 years, performing for his country. For me, 100 caps already makes me very proud."

Mentions
UEFA Nations LeagueRonaldo CristianoKimmich JoshuaPortugalGermany