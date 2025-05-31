Desire Doue breaks record and matches Cristiano Ronaldo as PSG claim Champions league

Tribal Football
Desire Doue breaks record and matches Cristiano Ronaldo as PSG claim Champions leagueČTK / AP / David Klein
Desire Doue made history and matched a long-standing record set by Cristiano Ronaldo as PSG secure Champions League glory with a 5-0 win over Inter Milan.

The 19-year-old became the youngest player in Champions League history to both score and assist in a final, beating the likes of Patrick Kluivert for Ajax in 1995 and Carlos Alberto for Porto in 2004.

Doue went one better than that, however, scoring twice and earning the Player of the Match award with his stellar performance.

In the biggest win in Champions League final history, the French wonderkid also managed to become the first player to be directly involved in two goals since Cristiano Ronaldo for Real Madrid in 2014.

Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Senny Mayulu scored the other three goals as the French side earned their first Champions League title.

