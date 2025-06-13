Real Madrid eye Man City ace Rodri after Martin Zubimendi rejection

Tribal Football
Real Madrid have reportedly turned their attention to Man City midfielder Rodri after Martin Zubimendi looks set to head to Premier League side Arsenal.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Madrid are set to miss out on the signing of Zubimendi, 26, who is on the verge of joining Arsenal.

Zubimendi will cost the Gunners €60 million despite late efforts from Xabi Alonso’s side to convince him to remain in Spain.

The report adds that they are now starting to look at alternatives, and believe Rodri, 28, might be the perfect fit.

Rodri missed a vast majority of last season after tearing his ACL in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal but has since been named in Man City’s squad for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.

Real Madrid will be patient, however, with any move mooted for the summer of 2026, when he enters the final year of his contract with Man City.

