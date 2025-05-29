Al Nassr director on Ronaldo's departure: Hopefully we can find a solution on a renewal...

Al-Nassr Director Fernando Hierro has opened up on Cristiano Ronaldo and how he wants him to stay at the club despite reports of him wanting to leave.

Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from Al-Nassr is reportedly set be announced on Thursday with him posting on X after the 3-2 defeat by Al-Fateh, which saw his side finish third in the Saudi Pro League.

"This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all."

The Portuguese icon netted 35 goals in 41 appearances, and speculation has grown around a potential move to the MLS, Brazil, Turkey, Sporting Lisbon, or elsewhere in Saudi Arabia in the twilight of his career. FIFA president Gianni Infantino raised the prospect that Ronaldo would join a team involved in the Club World Cup after Al-Nassr's failure to qualify, which sparked rumours about clubs such as Botofogo, which may be his next destination.

"Ronaldo might play for one of the teams as well at the Club World Cup.

"There are discussions with some clubs, so if any club is watching and is interested in hiring Ronaldo for the Club World Cup... who knows, who knows?"

However, Al-Nassr director Fernando Hierro has spoken out about 40 year old and how he wants to try to persuade him to stay despite failing to win a trophy during his time at the club.

“We are still in negotiations with Cristiano Ronaldo over new deal. Hopefully we can find a solution on a renewal”.

“Cristiano Ronaldo's presence from the beginning is a national project”.

“He is a huge phenomenon in the history of football, has helped the league grow. We are in contact to renew his contract and hope he continues with us”.

Ronaldo made it clear he will only consider staying at Al-Nassr if there are strong guarantees they will build a team capable of winning the Saudi Pro League but as attention grows from elsewhere he may be attracted to a side who consistently challenge for a league title and can provide him an outlet for consistent goals to finish off his career.