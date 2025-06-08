Ronaldo matches Vargas as Spain’s ultimate nemesis

Cristiano Ronaldo has cemented his reputation as one of Spain’s toughest opponents, matching Eduardo Vargas as the top goal-scorer against La Roja since January 2004.

The Manchester United and Real Madrid great achieved this feat by scoring Portugal’s second goal as the Nations League final went into extra time.

Both players have netted four goals each against the European country across all competitions, a rare feat given Spain’s defensive strength over the past two decades.

On the other hand, Chilean forward Vargas has also left a lasting mark against the Spaniards, notably during his country’s golden era when they challenged the continent’s traditional powerhouses.