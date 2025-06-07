Why Ronaldo doesn't see Yamal as Ballon d'Or contender

Cristiano Ronaldo has downplayed Lamine Yamal's chances of winning the Ballon d'Or anytime soon, citing the youngster's age and Barcelona’s shortcomings in the UEFA Champions League.

While acknowledging the teenager’s talent and rapid rise, the Real Madrid and Manchester United legend remarked that consistency at the highest level and success in major tournaments are key criteria for football's top individual honour.

Ronaldo told the media: "Lamine Yamal is doing very well, he is taking full advantage of his talent. Now let the kid grow and don’t put too much pressure on him.

“Let him be and let him grow well, take the pressure off him. He has no shortage of talent."

"The individual awards have lost some consensus; I can’t say anything about who should win. In my opinion, those who stand out and win the Champions League should win. But there is no consensus.

“I don’t believe much in individual awards because I know what goes on behind the scenes. Lamine could win, like Dembele or Vitinha, other emerging players… But individual awards are irrelevant."