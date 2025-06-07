Ribery hits back at Ronaldo, still bitter over Ballon d’or snub

Franck Ribery appeared to show his frustration over missing out on the 2013 Ballon d'Or following Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent remarks about the award.

The former Bayern Munich winger took to social media on Saturday to challenge the Portugal legend’s comments about what should be the key criteria for winning the award.

Advertisement Advertisement

"So you NEED to win the Champions League to win the Ballon d'Or?" the former France international wrote.

"It was unfair," Ribery had told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"It was an incredible season for me, and I should have won it. They extended the time for votes, and something strange happened. I felt that it was a political choice."

Despite helping Bayern Munich win the Champions League in the 2012-13 season, Franck Ribery only managed a third-place finish in the 2013 Ballon d’Or rankings, behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.