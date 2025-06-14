Arsenal table opening bid for Sporting CP striker Gyokeres

Arsenal have failed with an opening bid for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Record says Arsenal have offered €55m up front plus €10m in bonuses to Sporting for the Sweden international.

Advertisement Advertisement

But that offer has been rejected immediately by Sporting, with the Lisbon giants seeking around €80m to sell.

Sporting are prepared to sell for less than Gyokeres' €100m buyout clause, but not at Arsenal's current attempt.

For their part, Arsenal are also in talks with RB Leipzig for Benjamin Sesko, who can leave the Germans for €60m this summer.