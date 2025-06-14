Arsenal table opening bid for Sporting CP striker Gyokeres

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Arsenal have failed with an opening bid for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Record says Arsenal have offered €55m up front plus €10m in bonuses to Sporting for the Sweden international.

But that offer has been rejected immediately by Sporting, with the Lisbon giants seeking around €80m to sell.

Sporting are prepared to sell for less than Gyokeres' €100m buyout clause, but not at Arsenal's current attempt.

For their part, Arsenal are also in talks with RB Leipzig for Benjamin Sesko, who can leave the Germans for €60m this summer. 

