Ronaldo slams 'disrespect' as he backs Martinez's work

Cristiano Ronaldo has backed Portugal coach Roberto Martinez, hitting out at critics he called "disrespectful."

The former Real Madrid star showered praised on the tactician’s work with the European team highlighting his passion and commitment as key to his success.

Also, he questioned ongoing criticism despite the team reaching the Nations League final, calling it disrespectful and stressing that leadership goes beyond just winning.

"If a coach reaches the final, it is because he has done an excellent job. Questioning someone who has a spectacular record for Portugal makes me confused, but I understand,” Ronaldo told O Jogo.

“If a coach gets to the final and he is questioned, imagine the others. There has been a bit of a lack of respect in this regard. Talking about other coaches is a lack of sense, but the coach has done an extraordinary job.

"Even when you win, there is this debate, but it is part of the parrots who are at home and give their opinion.

“What we have to say is that we are very happy with the work that the coach has done, because arriving with a different nationality, speaking our language, singing our anthem with a passion that I see, that is what I value most.

“The rest doesn't matter at all. The results are very positive, regardless of whether we win or not. There will always be debate, but, for me, it makes no sense at all."