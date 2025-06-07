Al Nassr star Ronaldo makes new Club World Cup statement

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
DAZN
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo says he won't be playing in the Club World Cup (CWC).

With his deal at Al Nassr winding down, Ronaldo was in contact with several CWC participants.

The likes of Flamengo and Wydad AC were in talks with Ronaldo's camp, but the veteran has now declared he won't be playing in the USA.

"I will not be at the Club World Cup," said Ronaldo.

"Some teams reached out to me. Some made sense and others did not, but you can't try and do everything. You can't catch every ball."

BBC Sport says talks between Ronaldo and Al Nassr are now moving in the right direction.

FIFA Club World CupSaudi Professional LeagueRonaldo CristianoPortugalAl NassrFlamengo RJFootball Transfers
