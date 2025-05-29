Tottenham to cash in on captain Son if Saudi offer comes in this summer

The Tottenham skipper is wanted by clubs in Saudi Arabia and would likely be sold if a huge offer comes in during the next few months.

This is according to The Sun who claim that the South Korea international is being chased by multiple clubs in Saudi Arabia who see him as the perfect signing as he comes to the end of his career. Son will turn 33 years old in July and after finally lifting silverware with the North London side earlier this month he may consider retiring abroad if an offer comes in.

The report states that Son has been identified by the billionaire-backers of the league as a superstar target, with Cristiano Ronaldo set to leave Al-Nassr in the coming weeks after failing to win a trophy during his 2 year stint at the side. Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah had reportedly been a top target for the league but after signing a new contract he is now off limits.

Attention has now switched to the Tottenham winger who scored 11 goals and bagged 11 assists last season under manager Ange Postecoglou who clearly still sees him as a valued member of the side after handing him 46 appearances. Whether Son will leave is yet to be seen but given his age and recent success at the side he may be persuaded to depart now that he has lifted silverware with the side he has been at for over a decade.