Ronaldo on Barcelona's Yamal: He’s a phenomenon, but we have to leave him alone...

Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up on Barcelona star Lamine Yamal and how he must be left alone so he can grow into a world class talent.

Ronaldo netted as Portugal triumphed over Spain in the Nations League on Sunday in what was an intense clash finished off with a Pedro Neto penalty. The Al-Nassr winger netted his 132nd international goal on the hour mark as he continue to find the net at 40 years old as the focus turned to him and Yamal before and after the game.

Yamal, who is being talked about as a potential Ballon d'Or winner this season, faced Ronaldo for the first time and the media latched on to the storyline of what is two generations of talent. Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo urged not to put too much pressure on the La Masia product moving forward as although pressure makes diamonds, it can also crush young players and ruin their ability.

“He’s going to win many titles, collective and individual. He is only 17 years old... I repeat: he is a boy with a lot of room for progression. He’s a phenomenon, but we have to leave him alone, that’s what I’m asking. He has a very long career ahead of him and he will surely win the Nations League many times,” Ronaldo stated.

The 17 year old is set to be the face of the next generation of talent but Ronaldo is right to be cautious and plead with the media as to not hound him as he continues to progress. Ronaldo often received the same treatment at Sporting Lisbon and Manchester United during his early years and although he eventually succeeded, Yamal might not be as resiliant.