Ronaldo talks up chance to play with longtime rival Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo has dropped a major hint that he could one day team up with long-time rival Lionel Messi before they both retire from football.

The Portuguese superstar suggested that a future partnership with the Argentine icon isn’t entirely out of the question, sparking excitement among fans at the prospect of the two legends finally sharing the same pitch on the same team.

"You know I have a lot of affection for Argentina, my wife is from there,” Ronaldo told the media ahead of Portugal's Nations League final clash with Spain.

"I have already been invited to play in the Club World Cup for an Argentine club. You never know… the time is there.

“I am already 40 years old, but you never know. But I think it is very difficult. I have never been to Argentina, I want to go, I have a lot of affection for the Argentines."